4th suspect charged in 'random' 2023 murder in Dearborn

article

The Brief Dawanne Midgett is facing charges in connection with the murder of Hassan Salami. Salami was shot and killed while walking in a parking lot in Dearborn in September 2023. Three other men have also been charged in connection with the murder.



More than a year and a half after a man was murdered in a Dearborn parking lot, a fourth suspect has been charged.

Dearborn police said that Dawanne Midgett, 35, of Detroit, was arrested earlier this month in connection with the fatal shooting of Hassan Salami. He's facing charges of felony murder, four counts of felony firearm, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

The backstory:

Salami, 29, was walking through the parking lot of a strip mall on Ford Road in September 2023 with his girlfriend when he was shot multiple times. His necklace and keys to his Mercedes G Wagon were stolen. Dearborn police called the crime a "random act of violence."

Suspects Quenton Goston, left, and Lindsay Thurmond.

Within days, two men - Lindsay Thurmond and Quenton Goston - were arrested and charged with felony murder and first-degree murder. Later that month, Devon Green was arrested and charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

"These charges reflect our department’s unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families. We will continue to pursue and hold accountable those responsible for violent crimes in our city. I want to commend our investigative team for their dedication and countless hours of work to ensure every suspect in this case was brought to justice," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said after Midgett's arrest.

Devon Green was the third suspect charged with the murder of a man in Dearborn that police have called a 'random act of violence'.

What's next:

All four men are currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.

Thurmond, Goston, and Green are awaiting trial. It was originally scheduled to begin this month but was adjourned pending Midgett's court proceedings.

Midgett is due back in court April 2 for a probable cause conference.