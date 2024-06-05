5 arrested after Detroit police pursuit, including 14-year-old shot in leg

Police responded to a call regarding a man who was shooting at people at O’Hair Park in northwest Detroit Wednesday afternoon, in the area of Grandville and Trojan.

Detroit investigators learned that two Jeep Cherokees were involved in the shooting, according to a police release. One of the jeeps was later spotted by police.

"Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued. Video from the area confirms that a Detroit Police officer responding to the area of the pursuit fired at least one round as the vehicle headed toward and subsequently around the officer’s vehicle," according to DPD.

The police chase spanned nearly three miles across the city before the suspect's car stopped due to a flat tire. Those inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot. However, police located and arrested five people, one of whom was a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

It is unclear if the teen was struck by the shot fired by police, or if he was injured prior to the chase, according to DPD. Regardless, the incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

"The subject was conveyed to Sinai Grace Hospital and is in stable condition," the release stated. "Responding officers have so far located four firearms, including one AR-style long gun and one AR-style pistol."