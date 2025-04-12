5 family members shot after fight between brothers

Two brothers are in critical condition, and at least three other family members were shot after an altercation at a house in the 14500 block of Sussex Street in Detroit Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Scott Fitzgerald of the Detroit Police Department said that two brothers were fighting over a family matter, when they got into a fight.

A family member who called FOX 2 said that the two brothers were fighting over something to do with their mother, who had died earlier in the day.

Fitzgerald said that during a fight, the gun fell out of one of the brother's waistbands, the other brother picked it up and opened fire. He said that other family members then returned fire to defend the first brother who was shot.

Two people, including the brother who is thought to be the original shooter, have been arrested. Fitzgerald said they were "still sorting out" the rest.

Preliminary information shows that the younger brother was shot in the chest, and the older brother was shot in the right shoulder. Both are listed in critical condition.

Three women were also injured. They were also shot, and are in temporary serious condition.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m.

The fighting all happened outside the house.

"I don't know what to make of it," Fitzgerald said. "In 31 years on this job this is one of the crazier ones I've heard."

The two brothers are 57- and 53-years-old. One of the women is 51- and the others are 31- and 23-years old.

This story will be updated as more information is released.