5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery

Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday.

Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.

Surveillance video showed the suspects getting into a red Chevrolet Trailblazer with two other people. Police worked with Troy investigators to identify the suspects. Oak Park officers also assisted.

The Livonia Police Task Force and the Detroit Police Department helped Royal Oak officers locate four suspects at a home in Detroit. A fifth suspect was arrested in Redford shortly after.

"This is a great example of teamwork and collaboration between the Royal Oak Police Department and our law enforcement partners. In just under four hours, all five suspects were taken into custody without incident," said ROPD Chief Mike Moore.

All five men were arraigned Monday:

Laron Kemail-Pierre Woods, 29, of Redford, is charged with three counts of unarmed robbery, and one count of possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $250,000.00.

At the time of his arrest, Woods had eight outstanding misdemeanor warrants, as well as convictions for driving while license suspended and disturbing the peace.

Broderick Deonne Gibson, 26, of Detroit, is charged with three counts of unarmed robbery, and one count of possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $250,000.00.

Gibson has sixteen outstanding misdemeanor warrants with convictions for larceny in a building and operating without a license on person.

Tejaan Tupree Simmons, 23, of Redford, is charged with three counts of unarmed robbery, and one count of possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $250,000.00.

Simmons has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and a conviction for operating while impaired.

Jonal Thomas Lake, 26, of Redford, is charged with three counts of unarmed robbery, and one count of possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $250,000.00.

Lake has eight outstanding warrants and a conviction for fleeing and eluding.

Anthony Eugene Rogers, 31, of Inkster, is charged with three counts of unarmed robbery, and one count of possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

Rogers has no criminal history.