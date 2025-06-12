Expand / Collapse search

5 injured after Beverly Hills police chase over suspected drug deal ends with crash in Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 12, 2025 12:05pm EDT
    • A driver fled a Beverly Hills police officer who tried to stop them for a suspected drug deal late Wednesday.
    • A chase ensued before ending with a crash in Detroit.
    • Police said the vehicle was stolen, and narcotics were found in the vehicle. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police chase that started with a suspected drug deal Wednesday night in Beverly Hills ended with a crash in Detroit.

According to the Beverly Hills Department of Public Safety, an officer noticed what they believed to be a narcotics sale near 13 Mile and Southfield Road around 11:55 p.m. and tried to stop the the driver. The driver fled, leading to a chase that went through Southfield and into Detroit, where they hit an innocent driver, a 32-year-old man, at the intersection of James Couzens and McNichols.

The innocent driver and all four people who were in the suspect vehicle were injured in the collision, police said. Their conditions were unknown Thursday morning. 

Police said the suspect vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from Ferndale, and narcotics were found in the vehicle. 

The Source: The Beverly Hills Department of Public Safety provided these details in a press release. 

