5 shot after fight over parking spot at Detroit club

Five people are hospitalized after a fight over a parking spot at a Detroit club escalated into a shooting early Friday.

Police said the argument at Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill on W. Chicago near Oakman turned into a physical fight before the suspect left. He then returned with a gun just before 2:45 a.m.

"When he came back, he brought a gun as most cowards do, and he opened fire on the crowd," said Detroit Asst. Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald. "Senseless, ridiculous. Five people to be shot over a parking spot is just silly to me."

The victims, who range in age from 33-49, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Fitzgerald said at least one of the victims was involved in the initial fight, while the others appear to have been bystanders.

The shooter fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Hyundai, police said.

As police search for the shooter and investigate the shooting, they are also looking into why people were at the club at the time. Fitzgerald said there have been no other issues at the establishment.

"Obviously, this blues club should not have been open at 2:45 a.m. where they're still arguing for a parking spot," Fitzgerald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.