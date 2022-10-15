5-year-old boy reunited with family after Warren police find him alone at football game
article
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police have reunited a 5-year-old boy with his family after he was found alone at a high school football game.
According to Warren police, the child was found Saturday after the Lincoln High School football game. He was found at around 5:00 p.m. without any parents or guardians near him.
The child stated that he attended the football game with his grandfather to watch his cousin(s) play in the game. The child’s grandfather may drive a gray Ford Explorer.