5-year-old girl drowns in Independence Township swimming pool

article

The Brief A 5-year-old drowned in a pool in Independence Township on Friday. Officials say they are investigating.



A 5-year-old girl drowned in Independence Township Friday night, according to deputies.

What they're saying:

At 7:30 p.m. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies say a 5-year-old, who has not been identified, drowned in a swimming pool at the Deer Lake Athletic Club in the 600 block of White Lake Road in Independence Township.

The girl was from Sterling Heights.

An investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: