5-year-old girl drowns in Independence Township swimming pool
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old girl drowned in Independence Township Friday night, according to deputies.
At 7:30 p.m. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies say a 5-year-old, who has not been identified, drowned in a swimming pool at the Deer Lake Athletic Club in the 600 block of White Lake Road in Independence Township.
The girl was from Sterling Heights.
An investigation is ongoing.
