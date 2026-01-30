Expand / Collapse search

5-year-old girl drowns in Independence Township swimming pool

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 30, 2026 11:17pm EST
The Brief

    • A 5-year-old drowned in a pool in Independence Township on Friday.
    • Officials say they are investigating. 

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old girl drowned in Independence Township Friday night, according to deputies. 

What they're saying:

At 7:30 p.m. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies say a 5-year-old, who has not been identified, drowned in a swimming pool at the Deer Lake Athletic Club in the 600 block of White Lake Road in Independence Township.

The girl was from Sterling Heights.

An investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

