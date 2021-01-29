5-year-old mauled by dogs on Detroit's west side, adult also injured

Detroit police say a child was injured after several dogs mauled them Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. in the 9000 block of Longacre, which is near the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side

The child, who is 5 years old, was reportedly attacked by 3-4 dogs.

A police officer transported the child to the hospital, who was in critical condition at the time.

An adult male was also injured when trying to separate the child from the dogs. Their condition is unknown.

Since then, the child's status has been upgraded to temporary serious condition and was taken to another hospital.

Police and animal control were seen outside the home. Employees were spotted putting the animals into trucks.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 later for more details.