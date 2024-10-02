5-year-old shot in Detroit • Vance, Walz debate recap • Man kidnaps, sexually assaults ex-girlfriend

As investigators learned that a child had been shot on Detroit's west side Tuesday night, a man walked into a police precinct with a gunshot wound. Now, investigators are trying to determine if the shootings were linked.

Officers were on patrol around 5:45 p.m. when they heard gunshots on the city's west side. Shotspotter led them to Plainview and Westfield avenues, near Evergreen and W. Chicago, where they found spent shell casings but no victims.

A neighbor in the area came outside and told officers that a 5-year-old child had been shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital. Around the same time, a man walked into a Detroit police precinct with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

"While they were here, a run comes in that a 5-year-old had been shot in the left leg," DPD Dep. Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said. "This is becoming old. I'm really tired of coming to these scenes with these children being shot."

Vance, Walz debate recap

Tuesday's vice presidential debate offered a fresh opportunity for Tim Walz, 60, and JD Vance, 40, to re-introduce themselves to the nation as each vouch for their bosses.

Topics debated included threats to democracy, gun violence, immigration, abortion, and more.

The pair seemed to agree on gun violence.

Vance suggested making doors and windows strong to curb gun violence in schools. Walz mentioned that he is a gun owner and believes there are common sense gun policies that can be put in place to eliminate gun violence in schools and in communities. Vance was seen shaking his head in agreement with Walz.

During a discussion about abortion, Walz targeted Trump, He said that Trump, who appointed the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, set "this all into motion."

Read a full debate recap here.

Man caught in Ohio after kidnapping ex from Detroit

Police say a Metro Detroit woman did everything she could to escape her violently abusive ex-boyfriend, but he didn't accept her refusal.

"He dragged her to his car, stuffed her in the back; you could see in the video he handcuffed her, he had the child locks on, and he put tape over her eyes," said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Kevin Thompson II allegedly drove 60 miles south to his Toledo home, where he raped his ex-girlfriend and held her captive.

"You're talking about 18-19 hours that we didn't know where she was," Fitzgerald said.

Investigators say there were plenty of indicators that Thompson was a very violent man.

"He had a little to-go bag; it had duct tape, two sets of handcuffs, brass knuckles, a Taser," Fitzgerald said. "Right from the start, this was his intention."

Police say Thompson planned and plotted — he allegedly stalked his ex, waiting for her to finish work last weekend in downtown Detroit when he attacked.

It didn't take long for Detroit police to track down Thompson at his Toledo home, where police there and the FBI assisted in the arrest. He was casually leaving his house to get food when he was apprehended.

Metro Detroit Arab, Jewish communities wait, worry after airstrike

After Iran's airstrike on Israel, many in the Jewish and Arab community are uneasy as they wait to see what's next.

"It's extremely tense right now - we have family and friends directly in harm's way," said David Kurzmann.

Kurzmann and the Jewish Federation of Detroit are watching the escalation in the Middle East with caution and concern. The attack by Iran comes after Israel's invasion of Lebanon and efforts to dismantle Hezbollah and its leadership - leaving dozens of civilians dead.

"Some kids - some men and women - some of their homes have been destroyed totally - and they have nothing to do with Hezbollah or anything like that. It was just heavy bombardment everywhere," said Osama Siblani.

Siblani is the publisher of the Arab American News. He has watched in horror over the past year as Israeli attacks have killed more than 40,000 people in Palestine - attacks which began after Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 - killing more than a thousand Israelis and taking hundreds hostage.

Both Metro Detroit's Jewish and Arab communities worry about further escalation, now underway.

"It's the beginning of big things and the United States is going to be involved," Siblani said. "They're providing the 2,000-pound bombs and they're opening their war chest."

How port strike could impact Michigan

A massive strike at shipping ports on the eastern seaboard could have ripple effects around the U.S., including in Michigan. From perishable foods to auto parts, the shuttering of the docks would cause more than a wrinkle in America's supply chain.

Worried about what shortages could follow, Mike Visconti told FOX 2 he was at Costco stocking up.

"We're taking care of our mother and just want to make sure we have everything that we need - mostly paper goods," he said.

For Tracy Nagle who works in the food sector, its her job that could be affected a potential disruption.

"I work for Gourmet Import company and all our stuff relies on stuff coming in," she said.

The workers that went on strike overnight number in the tens of thousands. They are bargaining for more money and less automation. The contract ended Monday night, which kicked off picketing from the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA).

The Pulse: Iran attacks Israel & JD Vance & Tim Walz debate

Daily Forecast

A cool start will lead to a beautiful day.

What else we're watching

Why are egg prices soaring?

Egg prices have once again jumped.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that prices for eggs have jumped 28.1% in the last year. The average price for a dozen eggs is now $3.20 compared to $2.04a year ago, according to the bureau.

Aside from demand, experts believe the spike in egg prices may be because of the bird flu outbreak, particularly a wave that hit Colorado over the summer.

Four poultry workers in Colorado were diagnosed with bird flu in July.

Their illnesses were relatively mild — reddened and irritated eyes and common respiratory infection symptoms like fever, chills, coughing, sore throat and runny nose. None were hospitalized, officials said.

Also, more than 4 million chickens in Iowa had to be killed after a case of the highly pathogenic bird flu was detected at a large egg farm back in May.