Police: Oakland County man upset over Kamala Harris ads pulls knife on mail carrier, hurls racist slurs at her

A 61-year-old Farmington Hills man is facing charges after police say he pulled a knife on a mail carrier and directed slurs at her because he was upset about Kamala Harris ads in his mail.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, the victim was delivering mail to Russell Frank Valleau's home in the 21000 block of Rockwell St. near Grand River Avenue and Middlebelt Road on Thursday when he approached her United States Postal Service vehicle.

Police said Valleau was intoxicated and yelling racist, sexual and derogatory remarks about Harris and the mail carrier because of the political ads he had been delivered. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said Valleau told the mail carrier that he did not want that "black b----" in his mailbox before calling the mail carrier a "black b----."

Valleau then pulled a knife out and lunged at the victim, causing her to pepper spray him, police said.

"In this highly charged political moment, everyone has a right to their political opinion and vote. Whatever our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race, or for doing their job. Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

After being sprayed, Valleau fled. Police found him in a neighbor's yard and arrested him.

Valleau is charged with ethnic intimidation and assault. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

"The Farmington Hills Police Department is dedicated to preventing attacks based on race, gender or political affiliation," said Chief Jeff King. "Such conduct is not tolerated in this great community and the Farmington Hills Police Department will use every resource to bring offenders to justice, ensuring the community remains a safe and welcoming place for all people."