55 pounds of cocaine found during Oak Park traffic stop

A traffic stop in Oak Park last week led Southfield police to about 55 pounds of cocaine.

According to authorities, officers stopped a Ford F-150 on Greenfield near J Hudson Drive on the border of Southfield on Sept. 4. After speaking to the driver, Michael Anthony Bennett, he was arrested.

A Berkley Public Safety K-9 alerted officers to drugs in the truck, and a bag containing numerous bricks of cocaine was found in the back seat, police said. According to authorities, the bag of drugs was not hidden.

Police believe Bennett was selling the cocaine, based on the amount of drugs he had.