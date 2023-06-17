55-year-old Oakland County man dies after falling off boat into Lake Orion

A 55-year-old man died Friday evening after he fell out of a boat and into Lake Orion.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was called to the 600 block of Victoria Island at about 5:40 p.m. on the report of a missing boater.

Family members reported Tonino Zaccagnini, of Lake Orion, missing after seeing some personal items floating in the water near a boat house and an empty boat adrift on the lake.

Zaccagnini was found by a family friend approximately 15 feet from shore in about six feet of water. The rescue team recovered Zaccagnini from the water and began performing CPR.

He was transferred to a nearby boat launch, where the Orion Township Fire Department paramedics took over life-saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation

