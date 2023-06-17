55-year-old Oakland County man dies after falling off boat into Lake Orion
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 55-year-old man died Friday evening after he fell out of a boat and into Lake Orion.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was called to the 600 block of Victoria Island at about 5:40 p.m. on the report of a missing boater.
Family members reported Tonino Zaccagnini, of Lake Orion, missing after seeing some personal items floating in the water near a boat house and an empty boat adrift on the lake.
Zaccagnini was found by a family friend approximately 15 feet from shore in about six feet of water. The rescue team recovered Zaccagnini from the water and began performing CPR.
He was transferred to a nearby boat launch, where the Orion Township Fire Department paramedics took over life-saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death remains under investigation
