56 gambling machines, $12,700+ seized from Metro Detroit gas stations, Flint area storefront

article

Michigan authorities seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 from Metro Detroit gas stations and a Flint area storefront as part of investigations into illegal gambling.

Investigators raided the businesses on Wednesday and Thursday.

MORE: Gambling machines seized from suspected Michigan storefront casinos

One machine was removed from each gas station – 25845 Eight Mile Rd. in Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Rd. in Taylor, and 19350 Ecorse Rd. in Allen Park. Fifty-three machines were taken from The Hot Spot at 5542 Fenton Rd. in Mundy Township.

The machines seized from the gas stations included slot machines and coin pushers. Authorities seized $3,295 from inside the coin-pusher machines and $290 from inside the slot machine, officials said.

(Photo: Michigan Gaming Control Board)

According to authorities, the Mundy Township storefront allegedly offered customers opportunities to play casino-style games when they purchased overpriced snacks and merchandise. Customers allegedly received so-called "promotional" game play by making these purchases and received cash awards for winning. Authorities seized $9,141 in alleged gaming-related cash from the store.

"We've seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling, and we appreciate the help received from citizens who call our tip line at 888-314-2682," said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. "The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods."