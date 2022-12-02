6 barrel-aged Oddside Ale pub release beers headed to Michigan stores

article

A limited number of barrel-aged beers released by west Michigan's Oddside Ales on Black Friday are on their way to stores.

The Grand Haven brewery released the beers, plus a seventh brew, in their pub last week, meaning you could only get them there. However, they are headed to stores across the state now.

The beers include:

Bourbon Maple Wishes & Pecan Dreams – An imperial porter aged in bourbon barrels with maple syrup and pecans

Big Kahuna – An imperial stout ages in bourbon barrels with toasted coconut

Odd Fashioned – An imperial ale aged with orange bitters

Macadamia Nut White Chocolate Rye Hipster – A rye barrel-aged imperial stout with coffee, maple syrup, bacon, and natural flavors

Oatmeal Cookie Stout – An imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with oatmeal cookie flavoring added

Dark of Night – an imperial stout aged for 10 months in rye whiskey barrels