6 hurt in rollover crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar, Michigan sheriff says

Six people were hurt in a drunken driving crash early Saturday while headed home from a bar, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, the six left the bar in two pickup trucks driven by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who were drunk. When one of the drivers tried to pass the other on Capac Road in Berlin Township, the trucks collided, went off the road, and rolled.

Three people were ejected in the crash. One male who was pinned under a truck had minor injuries, while another male was unconscious. He was transported to Beaumont Royal Oak due to the extent of his injuries and put on a ventilator.

The driver who caused the crash was charged with third-degree operating while Intoxicated causing serious injury, while the other driver was charged with operating while intoxicated.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

According to the sheriff's office, the group allegedly used fake IDs to drink at a bar. The case was referred to the Liquor Control Commission.