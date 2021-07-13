6 Michigan cities make list of best places to live, retire in US

article

Six Michigan cities made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2021-22, according to U.S. News.

Boulder, Colo. topped the list.

Using data from various sources to analyze the job market index, value index, quality of life index, disability index, and net migration index, U.S. News ranked the 150 best cities to live, as well as the best cities to retire.

All six of the best Michigan cities to live also made the retirement list.

Ann Arbor – #12 best place to live, #7 best place to retire

Overall Score

7.2

Quality Of Life

8.4

Value

7

Grand Rapids – #34 best place to live, #21 best place to retire

Overall Score

6.9

Quality Of Life

7.4

Value

8.2

Kalamazoo – #51 best place to live, #38 best place to retire

Overall Score

6.7

Quality Of Life

7

Value

7.9

Lansing – #64 best place to live, #60 best place to retire

Overall Score

6.6

Quality Of Life

6.8

Value

7.5

Detroit – #127 best place to live, #81 best place to retire

Overall Score

6

Quality Of Life

5.9

Value

7.4

Flint – #144 best place to live, #92 best place to retire

Overall Score

5.5

Quality Of Life

4.9

Value

7