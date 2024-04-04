6 teens flee Eastpointe police in stolen car, busted with guns

Six teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 were arrested and found with two handguns, marijuana, several ski masks, and gloves after fleeing from police early Wednesday morning.

The brief chase began with a 911 call reporting that a group of teens were looking inside parked cars.

Responding Eastpointe police officers spotted a silver Hyundai with a busted-out back window and no license plate traveling on North Park near Grove – that turned out to be the stolen vehicle, driven by a 14-year-old.

The chase continued into Roseville, with speeds of 80 miles per hour until the teenagers crashed off 10 Mile, near Gratiot.

The suspects tried to escape on foot after crashing, but police caught and arrested them.

"Two handguns were recovered, we recovered a couple of small baggies of marijuana and several black and other dark-colored and gray ski masks, along with a window punch," said Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines.

The 14-year-old driver is now facing eight felonies. The five other teenagers are facing 10 felonies, collectively.

"It's just awful. It brings a lot of things to mind. Like where are the parents? What are they doing?" Haines said, adding that he suspects the teens were working for adults. "They employ these kids to go out and do these things, and they reap the benefits – thinking that the kids aren't going to get in any real big trouble."