6 West Michigan teens arrested for stealing guns, vehicles

Six teens are in custody in connection with thefts of vehicles, guns, credit cards, and more crimes in West Michigan.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office helped the Wyoming police department arrest five boys and a girl ranging from ages 15-17 on Wednesday.

It all started when a Jeep stolen from Solon Township was spotted at a hotel in the 5800 Block of Clyde Park Ave SW. Investigators figured out a room where several suspects were staying.

As five suspects walked to the Jeep, authorities approached them. The suspects ran but were caught after a short foot chase.

While searching the hotel room, police said they found a stolen pistol and caught another suspect. There was another stolen pistol in the Jeep.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Authorities believe the suspects have also been involved in armed robberies and police chases, including a pursuit Tuesday. Police are working with area departments to determine if the teens are linked to crimes in other cities.

Investigators submitted sixteen total charges for the group of six for review by the prosecutor.