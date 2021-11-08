6-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver while visiting grandma in Dearborn

Batoul Haider Alfawdawi was playing at her grandmother's Dearborn home Sunday when a driver hit her and fled the scene.

The 6-year-old had run into the street just before 3 p.m. and was struck by an SUV.

Alfawdawi, a first-grader at Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights, was killed. Now, school officials are trying to help students cope with the loss.

"Tough situation. As you can imagine everyone is trying to cope with from students to staff," Superintendent Dr. Ali Bazzi said. "Everyone grieves differently especially with younger kids but to conceptualize what happened I think is pretty touch especially at that grade because they’re so young."

Bazzi described the girl as beautiful and energetic.

Students are currently working remotely because of a positive COVID-19 case. Bazzi said next week will be tough when students return to a classroom with an empty seat that was Alfawdawi's.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit the girl. They were driving a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2240