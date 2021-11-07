6-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run, Dearborn police search for SUV

article

A 6-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon after she was hit by an SUV and the driver then left the scene.

The girl was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Sunday on Bingham, about two blocks south of Tireman. According to Dearborn Police, the girl had severe injuries and was rushed to Children's Hospital where she later died.

Dearborn Police said the car responsible is a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox and are asking for help trying to find the car responsible.

"This is a tragic accident and we offer our condolences to the family of the victim. The Dearborn Police Department is asking that anyone with information please come forward," said Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dearborn Police.