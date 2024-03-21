$60,000 in drugs 8 guns seized in raids in Macomb and Wayne Counties

On March 20, five search warrants were executed across Macomb and Wayne Counties by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) with assistance from the Thumb Narcotics Team, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, and the FBI.

During the ensuing raids, detectives seized 1,156 grams of fentanyl, 61 grams of cocaine, and eight firearms.

The approximate street value of the drugs is $60,000.