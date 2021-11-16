63-year-old found nearly naked, sexually assaulted by vacant Detroit church

Detroit Police said a 63-year-old woman may have been targeted when she was sexually assaulted and then left nearly naked close to a vacant church on Sunday.

According to police, a witness was walking down Joy Road on Sunday morning when he heard a woman calling for help. When he looked around the vacant church near Joy and Mackinaw Street, he found the woman fighting for her life.

Since Sunday, Detroit Police have canvassed the area four times. Commander Michael McGinnis commended the witness who called 911 but issued a warning for the person responsible.

"It’s despicable. It’s incredible. I cannot believe what type of animal would do something like this," McGinnis said. "I want to thank the Good Samaritan for taking the action he did. He very well saved her life. To the offender of this crime, we’re coming for you and (there will be) relentless pursuit of you until we have you in custody and bring you to justice for this criminal act."

Investigators said the woman was last listed in critical condition and is being treated for hypothermia and brain trauma.

Police told FOX 2 that she was targeted but don't believe other neighbors are in danger.

According to police, they are seeing a slight increase in assaults this year compared to 2020 but it's still down from 2019.

