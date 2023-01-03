$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit

article

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit.

Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.

After the shooting, sources told FOX 2 that a suspect fired multiple shots from a Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A GoFundMe page was started to help fund a reward for information after Boleware's death. That page is still accepting donations.