67th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in Detroit

"We’re here tonight in the cause of freedom and Justice - 67th Annual Fight for Freedom Dinner," said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, the president of the NAACP Detroit Branch.

The event was held Sunday starting at 5p.m. at Detroit's Huntington Place. The event's theme - freedom is expensive, but tyranny is unaffordable.

"How many more times must we and our children grow up in trauma by another execution-style death like what we have seen of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan," Anthony said.

"I just want to redouble my commitment to everyone in this room that every single day we will live the values of the NAACP… we will strive to meet the goals of this organization… we will lock arms in partnership," said Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Hundreds of people attended the event including Senator Debbie Stabenow, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, and recently retired FOX 2 Anchor Huel Perkins.

The honorable Cynthia Diane Stephens, retired Michigan Court of Appeals judge, was awarded the Ida B. Wells Freedom and Justice Award. State Rep. Sarah Anthony was awarded a great expectation award for the work she has done in the legislature to protect women of color from discrimination and cultural prejudice.

"Please, never stop investing in the next generation of leadership. Please, keep mentoring and guiding people like me, people like young activists and lawmakers like my sorority sister Kyra Harris Bolden who will be the first black woman Supreme Court Justice in the state of Michigan," said Rep. Sarah Anthony.