7 arrested in Ford Bronco Raptor ring accused of stealing 16 SUVS valued at $1.7M

Six men and one woman were arrested and accused of stealing 16 Ford Bronco Raptors. The 2023 models are valued at about $1.7 million.

The ages of the suspects - range between 19 and 21, after a year-long investigation.

"We're very fortunate our police officers, our investigators have been working on this case for over a year, writing over 20 search warrants working with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. "And more importantly, we've been able to work ... with our local partners. And in this case, it's very important to take a real measured approach because these vehicles are being stolen, and these folks do not stop."

Baugh said the investigation was a coordinated team effort with several other agencies. He did not explain what the break in the case was - saying he feels it is strong and "wants to let it play out in court."

"There's a lot of work done on the back end, as you know, there's everyone carries a device with them. These cars have devices, her folks are very, very intelligent how they investigate cases and when they're watching and surveilling folks. So there was a lot of work ... And with that were able to put together a great case for the Wayne County prosecutor."

Baugh said the Bronco Raptors were stolen while being stored in holding lots prior to being shipped out to the Ford dealers.

"If you are stealing a car in Canton, we're going to look for you, we're going to find you and hold you accountable," Baugh said.



