7 Michigan brews win at 2021 Great American Beer Festival
article
Seven brews from Michigan won medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival.
Michigan winners:
- Fennville's Waypost Brewing Co. took home gold in the Classic Saison category for its Saison.
- Albion Malleable Brewing Co. in Albion got the silver medal in the Belgian-Style Ale or French-Style Ale category for Iron Lion: Blonde.
- Cedar Springs Brewing Co. in Cedar Springs received silver for its Küsterer Original Weissbier in the German Wheat Ale category.
- Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield won silver in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category for Penetrator.
- Bell's Brewery in Comstock also won silver for its No, Yeah. The Midwest-inspired beer won in the Golden or Blonde Ale category.
- Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Sour Flower picked up bronze in the Contemporary Gose category.
- Cask Aged Rye Lagger from Transient Artisan Ales in Bridgman won bronze in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer category.
This year has been a good one for Michigan craft beverages. Nine breweries won at the U.S. Open Beer Championship while Michigan hard cidermakers brought home nearly 200 medals from the Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition.
