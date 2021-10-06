Expand / Collapse search

7 Michigan brews win at 2021 Great American Beer Festival

By Amber Ainsworth
Michigan Beer
Photo © Brewers Association

Seven brews from Michigan won medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival.

Michigan winners:

  • Fennville's Waypost Brewing Co. took home gold in the Classic Saison category for its Saison.
  • Albion Malleable Brewing Co. in Albion got the silver medal in the Belgian-Style Ale or French-Style Ale category for Iron Lion: Blonde.
  • Cedar Springs Brewing Co. in Cedar Springs received silver for its Küsterer Original Weissbier in the German Wheat Ale category.
  • Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield won silver in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category for Penetrator.
  • Bell's Brewery in Comstock also won silver for its No, Yeah. The Midwest-inspired beer won in the Golden or Blonde Ale category.
  • Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Sour Flower picked up bronze in the Contemporary Gose category.
  • Cask Aged Rye Lagger from Transient Artisan Ales in Bridgman won bronze in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer category.

This year has been a good one for Michigan craft beverages. Nine breweries won at the U.S. Open Beer Championship while Michigan hard cidermakers brought home nearly 200 medals from the Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition.