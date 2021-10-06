7 Michigan brews win at 2021 Great American Beer Festival

Seven brews from Michigan won medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival.

Fennville's Waypost Brewing Co. took home gold in the Classic Saison category for its Saison.

Albion Malleable Brewing Co. in Albion got the silver medal in the Belgian-Style Ale or French-Style Ale category for Iron Lion: Blonde.

Cedar Springs Brewing Co. in Cedar Springs received silver for its Küsterer Original Weissbier in the German Wheat Ale category.

Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield won silver in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category for Penetrator.

Bell's Brewery in Comstock also won silver for its No, Yeah. The Midwest-inspired beer won in the Golden or Blonde Ale category.

Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Sour Flower picked up bronze in the Contemporary Gose category.