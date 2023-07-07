7 rescued after boat catches fire on Lake St. Clair on Fourth of July

Seven people were rescued from a boat fire on Fourth of July after heavy smoke was spotted on Lake St. Clair.

"A mayday distress signal came out over the marine radio stating that there was a boat fire," said Lt. Gary Wiegand, with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division. "It had 7 people on board ranging in age from 75 down to 10 years of age."

The 34-foot Sea Ray was in Belle Maer Harbor in Harrison Township as good Samaritans stepped in to help.

"The good Samaritan vessel pulled up close to the Sea Ray that was smoking and offloaded everyone onto their boat as quick as they could and then they got a safe distance away," Wiegand said.

When deputies got close, they were able to pump water to get the smoke under control. Deputies who got on board afterward determined that there was an electrical fire.

No one was hurt.

Officials say this fire is an important reminder to have a marine radio and fire extinguisher on board your boat.

"On average, I would say probably 10-12 boat fires a year," Wiegand said. "If you have a smaller boat and doesn't have one, you can buy one they’re not too expensive - channel 16 international distress channel, and we monitor all the time."