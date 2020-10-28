7-year-old girl shot on Detroit's east side in drive-by

Police are investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old child in a drive-by on the city's east side Wednesday night.

The child was wounded in the back of the head, which happened in the 3900 block of Bedford just west of Outer Drive and north of Mack in the Morningside neighborhood of Detroit. The little girl is in critical condition after officers transported it to a nearby hospital, according to Detroit police.

Police are looking for suspects in a dark blue Dodge Charger. Investigators say that the girl was not the target of the shooting

"Residents (in the area) should not be concerned at this time," said a DPD commander at the scene. "We think that the individuals were targeting a person. We are not for sure. The witnesses are still giving statements to the detectives."

