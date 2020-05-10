7-year-old girl shot while at home, Detroit Police search for suspect 

A 7-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after being shot while in her home early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 1:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Burgess, shots were fired into the house by an unknown suspect. The 7-year-old was struck and taken to the hospital by medics. Family tell FOX 2 she is expected to be okay.

Detroit police are still investigating the shooting, and if you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

