7-year-old injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

By Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old boy was injured after being shot on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened on Saturday at around 11:55 p.m. in the block Braile, near Tireman and Evergreen.

Police say an unknown person fired shots from outside the home. A 7-year-old boy who was inside the home was struck.

The child was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

