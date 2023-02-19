7-year-old injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

A 7-year-old boy was injured after being shot on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened on Saturday at around 11:55 p.m. in the block Braile, near Tireman and Evergreen.

Police say an unknown person fired shots from outside the home. A 7-year-old boy who was inside the home was struck.

The child was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Michigan State University gives information ahead of resuming classes