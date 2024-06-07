70+ Michigan veterans embarking on all-women honor flight

article

More than 70 women veterans from Michigan are headed to Washington D.C. later this month as part of the state's first ever all-women honor flight.

These honor flights hosted by Mid-Michigan Honor Flight bring vets to D.C. to see their war memorial. The flight will include vets who served in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

They'll depart Flint Bishop Airport the morning of June 11 and return the next night.

"It’s a privilege to host the first flight of its kind in Michigan," said Nino Sapone, CEO at Flint Bishop Airport. "We are grateful for their service and we look forward to being a part of their journey."

According to Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, each trip costs about $150,000. Donors wishing to help fund a flight can donate here.

Other flights for both men and women who have served are planned throughout the year. Learn more.