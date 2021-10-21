70-year-old Michigan man arrested on 68-count warrant after child sexually assaulted in Kentucky

A man from northern Michigan was arrested Thursday morning after a child was sexually assaulted multiple times in Kentucky.

Police said the 70-year-old Houghton Lake man had a 68-count warrant out for his arrest.

Michigan State Police were contacted by Mississippi authorities in June about a child that had been sexually assaulted over several years. Police said the child now lives in Mississippi but the assaults happened in Kentucky, where the suspect used to live.

A collaborative effort between Michigan police, Kentucky police, and Mississippi police led to the arrest of the man.

He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.