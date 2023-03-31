74-year-old Uber driver assaulted, carjacked in Birmingham; suspect arrested after crash

A man is in custody after carjacking an Uber driver in Birmingham on Thursday.

Police said the victim, who is from Troy, was parked on Old Woodward north of Hamilton around 11:35 p.m. when he was approached by a man who opened his driver's side door and started assaulting him. The suspect pulled the victim out of the vehicle and fled. The victim was not injured, police said.

The victim had a second phone that was inside his vehicle. Using a find phone app to track it, police saw that the vehicle was on Lahser approaching Square Lake Road.

Bloomfield Township Police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled and lost control, striking a guardrail. The suspect was arrested without incident.