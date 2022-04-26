76-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

A Richmond man died after a crash Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, 911 calls were received around 2:30 p.m. about an erratic driver on M-25 south of Metcalf Road. As deputies were headed to the scene, 911 callers said that the driver had left the road and crashed.

After driving off of the roadway, the 76-year-old lost control, hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole then rolled. The vehicle stopped in front of the Dollar General store in the 6900 block of Lakeshore Road in Burtchville Township.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators believe a medical issue caused the crash.