76-year-old woman killed in Monroe County mobile home fire

A fire Sunday morning at a Monroe County mobile home killed a 76-year-old woman.

The fire at Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Park on Telegraph in Bedford Township was reported just after 6:10 a.m. When firefighters entered the home, they found Constance Marie Hites. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.