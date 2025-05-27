77-year-old man dies days after Macomb County crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 77-year-old man who was injured in a Macomb County crash over the weekend died Monday.
What we know:
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Clifford Gilbert Finkle Jr. was driving east on E. Romeo Road east of Rochester Road in Bruce Township just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday when he went off the road and hit a tree.
Finkle, who was wearing a seat belt, was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he later died.
What we don't know:
Police do not know why Finkle drove off the road, but they believe excessive speed was a factor.
The Source: This information is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.