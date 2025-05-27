77-year-old man dies days after Macomb County crash

The Brief A 77-year-old man died two days after he was injured in a crash in Bruce Township. The victim went off the road and hit a tree. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.



A 77-year-old man who was injured in a Macomb County crash over the weekend died Monday.

What we know:

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Clifford Gilbert Finkle Jr. was driving east on E. Romeo Road east of Rochester Road in Bruce Township just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Finkle, who was wearing a seat belt, was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police do not know why Finkle drove off the road, but they believe excessive speed was a factor.