77-year-old man dies days after Macomb County crash

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 27, 2025 1:27pm EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • A 77-year-old man died two days after he was injured in a crash in Bruce Township.
    • The victim went off the road and hit a tree.
    • Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 77-year-old man who was injured in a Macomb County crash over the weekend died Monday. 

What we know:

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Clifford Gilbert Finkle Jr. was driving east on E. Romeo Road east of Rochester Road in Bruce Township just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday when he went off the road and hit a tree. 

Finkle, who was wearing a seat belt, was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police do not know why Finkle drove off the road, but they believe excessive speed was a factor.

The Source: This information is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. 

Car crashesCrime and Public SafetyMacomb County