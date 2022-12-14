79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

article

A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township.

Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 19-year-old from Lenox Township turned in front of a 57-year-old driver who is also from Lenox Township. Both vehicles had multiple passengers, and several people were hurt, including the elderly man who later died at a hospital.

Police did not say which vehicle the victim was in during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.