79-year-old man dies after being attacked from behind in Southfield robbery, police update coming Friday

A 79-year-old man died earlier this week after he was brutally attacked in a robbery while walking down a Southfield street – now police have a 26-year-old man in custody and will discuss more during a press conference on Friday.

Police said the elderly man was walking down Telegraph Road near Franklin late at night on May 30. According to police, he was walking south when he crossed paths with the 26-year-old.

The younger man was walking in the other direction and, after passing the 79-year-old, he turned around and attacked him from behind – hitting him in the head before then punching and kicking him.

The man stole his phone and wallet and then ran from the scene.

The 79-year-old was hospitalized with a head injury but died from his injuries on June 10.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old was taken into custody after the medical examiner ruled the man's death a homicide. He has not yet been identified and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Friday afternoon at 2, Southfield Police will give more details about the heinous attack. We'll stream it on the player below.