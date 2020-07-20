8 metro Detroit hospitals getting nearly $30 million in COVID-19 relief funding

article

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) announced Monday that several hospitals in southeast Michigan are getting millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding.

The $29.5 million is coming from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the payments are from the COVID-19 High-Impact Allocation from the Provider Relief Fund. You can see the list of southeast Michigan hospitals getting a payment below.

Starting this week, HHS will distribute $10 billion in relief nationwide to hospitals in areas highly impacted by COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals in metro Detroit have been bracing for the financial hit COVID-19 will bring. Beaumont Health and the Henry Ford Health System have both announced thousands of job cuts since the pandemic began.

“Hospitals are the frontlines and a key component of protecting public health,” said Dingell. “This critical support is welcome news that additional relief is on its way to hospitals and providers in our community. As the crisis continues, we will not stop working until all hospitals in Michigan have the resources they need.”

Hospitals in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District receiving support are:

