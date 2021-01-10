8 people hospitalized, 3 in critical condition after apartment fire in Detroit

According to authorities, eight people have been hospitalized, and three are in critical condition after an apartment fire at Parkview Place in Detroit on Sunday.

Lamont Shirley says he was visiting his mother, who lives in the apartment building, when smoke alarms went off on the seventh floor.

According to Shirley, he began to knock on residents' doors to locate the fire and pulled a 67-year-old man out of his apartment.

Fire investigators say the man suffered second and third-degree burns to ninety percent of his body.

"He cool, he's like everybody uncle...he's alright, everybody looks out for him," says Shirley.

People are calling Shirley a hero.

"If it wasn't for this young man, I don't think I would be standing here, and I thank God for him," said one resident.

The Detroit Fire Department says they do not know the fire's cause, and it is still being investigated.



