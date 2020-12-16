8-year-old dies after being shot when gun discharged inside Canton home

Police in Canton say an 8-year-old boy has died after being shot inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a firearm was discharged around 4 p.m. at a home on Old Michigan Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say an individual is in custody but did not give any further details about the shooting or about who is in custody.

Wednesday morning, the Wayne-Westland Community School district sent out a message saying a student had died.

"We were notified by the Canton Police Department of the death of a Wayne-Westland Community Schools student.

Our hearts are heavy. This student brought love and joy to the classroom and will be missed by classmates and staff.

We are saddened by the heartbreaking news and the loss to our school community. We send our condolences and support to the family and friends," the statement from the school district read.

Neither police nor school officials have given the name of the child.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the shooting.