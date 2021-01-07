LIVE AT 10:30: Southfield Police give update after 8-year-old dies from gunshot injury

The 8-year-old girl that was shot in the head late last weekend has died, Southfield Police confirm.

She had been hospitalized after police say her 20-year-old sibling discharged a firearm, striking her in the head.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's office has originally charged Gyasi Stribling with Assault with Intent to do murder and felony firearm on Wednesday. However, with the 8-year-old girl's death, those charges will likely be amended. Watch the press conference in the live player below.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. when police responded to the 12 North Apartment on 12 Mile, near the Northwestern Highway.

Gyasi Stribling, 20

Southfield police have released very little information regarding the shooting.

The Southfield Police Chief plans to announce more information at a press conference.