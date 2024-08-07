800-pound woman denied re-entry to her Wayne apartment, labeled a 'fire hazard'

article

A 33-year-old woman who weighs about 825 pounds has nowhere to go.

Juaunia Bates is currently at Corewell Health Wayne Hospital. She will be discharged in less than 24 hours, but says she cannot go back to her eighth floor apartment in Wayne.

According to Bates, she was told her size is one of the reasons she was denied re-entry into her home, as she is considered to be "a fire hazard" due to her limited mobility.

"I just want help," Bates said. "I don’t want to be like this anymore. I’m tired, my body is tired, and I don’t want to die."

