81-year-old Michigan woman found in the woods by police after 20 hours missing

An 81-year-old woman was found in the northern Michigan woods after going missing for about 20 hours, Michigan State Police said.

The woman was found by Michigan State Police at the base of a steep ravine by K9 Loki, and was on the ground unable to move.

Troopers were assisted by Ogemaw County EMS and Richland Twp Fire Rescue with carrying her out of the woods as a heavy rainstorm rolled in.

The elderly woman's coat, purse, and cell phone were inside her car in the garage at her Richland Township residence. Troopers found a pair of gloves and a walking cane that the victim used, near the ravine.

After speaking with the woman, it was determined she had been lost in the woods for over 20 hours before being located.



