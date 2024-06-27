$82.5 billion Michigan budget passed by Democrats

An $82.5 billion 2025 budget was passed overnight by Michigan Democrats.

The approved budget is larger than the $80.7 billion spending plan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed earlier this year. The finalized one includes more for schools and universities.

Democrats say the budget will support children, schools, and workers, but Republicans railed against the plan, saying it harms teachers.

"Today, we passed a historic, balanced state budget that truly serves and uplifts Michigan families, students, schools, workers, and communities," said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). "By placing the hardworking people of our state at the forefront of our budget negotiations, we are building up a Michigan where everyone has an equitable opportunity to succeed."

Several GOP lawmakers responded to the passing of the budget.

"The core of this bloated budget is out of balance by over $1.3 billion — relying on permanently increasing income taxes by $700 million and diverting hundreds of millions of dollars that were supposed to help pay off debt in the teacher retirement fund," said Sen. Joseph Bellino (R-Monroe)."I was hoping for a responsible spending plan focused on supporting our schools, keeping people safe, growing our economy, helping struggling families and making long-term infrastructure investments in our communities — but that didn’t happen."