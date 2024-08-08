825-pound woman denied entry to home • Charges in Dr. Hoover murder • $100,000 worth of weed stolen

Desmond Burks, the man accused of murdering well-known neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover last year in Detroit, will face a judge Thursday.

Burks will be arraigned on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, larceny over $20,000, felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm.

Hoover, 53, was found shot to death and wrapped in a bloody carpet in the attic of his home on April 23, 2023, a day after his Range Rover was parked outside another Detroit home.

The discovery spurred an investigation that lasted more than a year as authorities worked to gather enough evidence to charge Burks. Worthy said Burks was the original person of interest. He was questioned and released, initially, because they needed more evidence to advance the case.

During a press conference Wednesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy laid out the sheer amount of evidence that led to Burks finally being charged with Hoover's murder. This included interviews with nearly 90 witnesses, more than 300 pieces of evidence, 134 search warrants, and hours worth of video footage from security cameras and police body cameras. She said more than 70 law enforcement officers helped with cracking this case.

825-pound woman denied entry to apartment

Juaunia Bates has been hospitalized at Corewell Health Wayne Hospital, but when she's released, she has nowhere to go after she was deemed a "fire hazard" at her apartment.

Bates weighs about 825 pounds and has limited mobility that led to Westchester Tower Apartments saying she can't return to her home on the eighth floor apartment, she said. When she was brought to the hospital, it took 15 paramedics and firefighters to move her into an elevator and get her into an ambulance.

The 33-year-old gained over 200 pounds while in her apartment, and had not been outside in approximately two years after suffering a devastating loss.

"Back in 2018, my boyfriend was murdered in front of me, so I kind of hid from the world, and it just kind of got out of hand," she said.

Bates added that she felt like a prisoner in her apartment and continues to feel trapped within her own body.

"A normal day is just laying in the bed, with nothing to do," she said. "My mom is 53, and I don’t want her to be taking care of me."

Bates said her apartment was trying to get her a lower apartment, but none are available.

NCAA issues Jim Harbaugh show cause order

The NCAA announced a four-year show-cause order for former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday for impermissible contact with recruits and players while access was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA said Harbaugh, who left his alma mater to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after last season’s national championship, "engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations."

The NCAA had already put Michigan on three years of probation along with a fine and recruiting limits after reaching a negotiated resolution that was approved by the committee on infractions in the same matter.

Harbaugh did not go along with the agreement, disputing allegations he failed to to cooperate with investigators. Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, has said the coach was not invited to participate in the settlement process or aware that an agreement had been reached between the school on the NCAA.

Teen arrested after $100,000 weed theft

More than $100,000 worth of marijuana and weed-related products were recovered from a teen suspect after a break-in at a Royal Oak dispensary early Saturday.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Gatsby Cannabis Company at 5130 Meijer Dr. around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 3. When they arrived, they saw a window that was smashed and realized that the building had been ransacked.

During their investigation, police learned that the suspect was a 15-year-old boy. Police said that prior to the break-in, the teen allegedly fled a Royal Oak officer.

The stolen merchandise was found while searching the suspect's Royal Oak home on Monday.

The teen is also accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of McLean on July 26.

Michigan Humane heads south to help after Debby

Michigan Humane is sending a crew to South Carolina to help both pets and people as the now-downgraded Tropical Storm Debby ravages the south.

When severe weather like a hurricane hits, people will sometimes leave their animals behind or put themselves in danger in an attempt to save their pets.

"We're down there to hopefully relieve some of the stress that folks may be going through," said Rafel Pouncy, with Michigan Humane. "I'm just excited to help."

The organization is taking two boats that will be used to find people and pets and keep them united.

EPA halts sale of pesticide DCPA due to risks to unborn babies

For the first time in approximately 40 years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has exercised its emergency authority to stop the sale of a weed-killing pesticide, DCPA, or Dacthal.

This action was taken due to significant health concerns regarding the pesticide's potential to harm fetal development, including causing impaired brain development and low birthweight.

The EPA decided to halt the sale of DCPA after assessing its risks and finding it could cause irreversible damage to fetuses, including impaired brain development and low birthweight.

The agency was unable to obtain crucial health data from the pesticide's manufacturer in time, leading to the conclusion that it was not safe to continue its sale.

"In this case, pregnant women who may never know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems," said Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.