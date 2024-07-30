'Disgusted and sickened': Man accused of trying to flee country after sexually assaulting child in Shelby Twp

article

After allegedly sexually assaulting a minor numerous times, Shelby Township police say the suspect started packing up to flee the country.

Officers began investigating 32-year-old Joel Quintana-Dominguez on July 15 after learning he may have sexually assaulted a minor. During that investigation, police learned via a tip that Quintana-Dominguez, who is in the United States illegally and was previously deported, was possibly going to flee the country. They were able to locate him at a mobile home park in Macomb County and arrest him before he could leave.

Quintana-Dominguez was charged on July 19 with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety.

"I am disgusted and sickened after hearing the details of this case on what Quintana-Dominguez is being charged with. I am also appalled to hear that he had been deported in the past and was able to find his way back into the United States," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said.