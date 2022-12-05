84-year-old man carjacked by armed suspect on Detroit's west side

article

A suspect is wanted for carjacking an 84-year-old man Sunday on Detroit's west side.

Police said the armed suspect approached the victim in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield around noon, opened the victim's car door, and told him to get out.

The suspect fled in the victim's gray 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.