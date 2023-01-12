89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County

article

A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon.

The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.

Sumpter Township police, Railroad Police, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department, and Michigan State Police responded to the scene, and the road was closed for hours.

An investigation is ongoing.